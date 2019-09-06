|
STANLEY
WARD McCORMICK
85, longtime resident of Rhine-beck, NY and Phila., PA, died peacefully at home on August 5, 2019 after a long struggle with mesothelioma. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda, three daughters, two sons in law and three wonderful grand-children. Memorial hours will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Gersh-man Hall, The University of the Arts, 401 S. Broad St, Phila., PA 19147. Arrangements by
DAPSON-CHESTNEY FUNERAL HOME, Rhinebeck, NY.
