REED

WENDI (nee Boyd)

Known to friends and family as "Aunt DiDi", passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 51 years. A native of Plymouth Meeting, Wendi attended Bishop Kenrick High School in Norris-town, and recieved multiple degrees from the University of Temple. Wendi clerked at the Montgomery County Courthouse during her career.

Wendi was an avid lover of the New Jersey beaches, her two children and her dog Mimi. Always quick with a smile and a bouquet of flowers in hand, Wendi spent her life devoted to her children, her family and her countless friends. Wendi was known for her gentle and giving nature to everyone she encountered. A favorite of her nieces and nephews, Aunt DiDi was renowned for her chocolate covered pretzels, her chicken cacciatore, her huge heart and an endless supply of gum to share. Wendi was an incredible mother, loving daughter, unselfish sister and a thought-ful friend to all who were lucky enough to know her.

Wendi is survived by her parents George and Vivian Boyd (nee Corrao), her son Thomas (TJ) Johnstone, her daughter Cecelia (Cece) Reed, her brothers Thomas (Tara), Kristoffer (Kristen) and Kyle (Lisa) Boyd, her sisters Elizabeth (John) Zaleski, Melanie (Glen) Guerrette and Nicole (Dan) Boyd-Hayes, 20 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.

Wendi wishes to spend eternity as she did much of her life, at the beach, and her ashes will be spread in Sea Isle City. A Memorial Service in Wendi's honor will be held at a later date.

Arr. by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-1600 www.msrfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary