CALHOUN
WENDY COWPERTHWAITE
74, of Haverford, PA, passed away peacefully in her home on August 25th, 2019, after a brief illness. Wendy was born in New York City, the first of two children of Agnes Dana Cowperthwaite and Morgan Cowperthwaite. She was raised in Ottsville, PA, and attended Foxcroft School, The Shipley School, and George Washington University. In 1966, she married Charles Andrew Fritz, III, of Bucks County, and had two children. In 2000, she married the late Joseph H. Calhoun, MD, and was a doting stepmother.
Wendy loved life -- she was a ray of sunshine combined with a touch of firecracker and can be remembered with a chuckle, perhaps even a snort of laughter as she truly personified the joie de vivre spirit. Wendy brought endless smiles, wit, and 100% fun into every aspect of her life and into the lives of those fortunate enough to have known and loved her.
She served on the Boards of the Philadelphia Zoo, Morris Animal Refuge, and The Shipley School, and was a long-time member and past president of her beloved garden club, The Weeders; a volunteer at Lankenau Medical Center; and a frequent contributor to The ElderNet food pantry. Wendy was an inveterate reader, frequent traveler, clever tennis and pickle ball player, cross-word puzzle master, natural historian, lover of animals, and tireless gardener, all passions she encouraged in and shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Charles Andrew Fritz, IV, of Lake Geneva, WI, and her daughter, Jennifer Fritz Maitland, of Chester Springs, PA; a brother, Morgan Cowperthwaite Jr. of Ottsville, PA; as well as her step-children, Lia Calhoun and Julia Calhoun; and 6 grand-children, Katherine Fritz, Charles Fritz, Amelia Reinholt, Georgia Reinholt, Blake Steel, and Arabella Steel, as well as scores of multi-generational people who cherished their friend-ships and adventures with her.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 East Lancaster Avenue, Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Friends are encouraged to contri-bute stories, lore, and photos in the next few weeks for a book the family is compiling. Please submit these to
[email protected] or by mail to Lia Calhoun, P.O. Box 1157, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019