WESLIA J. HOLLOWAY

WESLIA J. HOLLOWAY Notice
HOLLOWAY
WESLIA J.
Age 87, of Philadelphia/Melrose Park, on November 3, 2019. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Survived by her children Les (Eve) Robbins, Kenneth Robbins, Susan Robbins, John Robbins and son-in-law Robin Hynicka. She was predeceased by daughter Weslia Hynicka and daughter-in-law Judy Strickler Robbins. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends. Shiva will be observed at the home of Les and Eve Robbins Wednesday from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Simpson House, 2101 Belmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
