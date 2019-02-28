DREW

WILBUR HARRY "BUD"

Passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Elizabeth (nee Carlin) of 57 wonderful years. Wilbur was the proud father of Nancy E. Barrett (Richard), the late Buddy Drew, Joanne C. Drew, and Denise G. Gladis (Michael). Wilbur leaves behind an impres-sive legacy in his seven grand-children, as well as his four great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Frances Heinrich. Wilbur also will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Wilbur's Life Celebration Visitation on March 2nd, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at DEAN/ GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, 7900 Oxford Ave. (at Borbeck St.), with a Service to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilbur's memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars would be greatly appreciated. www.lifecelebration.com





