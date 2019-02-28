Home

Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dean/Geitner/Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
7900 Oxford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dean/Geitner/Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
7900 Oxford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
Hillside Cemetery
Susquehanna Rd
Roslyn, PA
View Map
WILBUR HARRY "BUD" DREW

WILBUR HARRY "BUD" DREW Notice
DREW
WILBUR HARRY "BUD"
Passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Elizabeth (nee Carlin) of 57 wonderful years. Wilbur was the proud father of Nancy E. Barrett (Richard), the late Buddy Drew, Joanne C. Drew, and Denise G. Gladis (Michael). Wilbur leaves behind an impres-sive legacy in his seven grand-children, as well as his four great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Frances Heinrich. Wilbur also will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Wilbur's Life Celebration Visitation on March 2nd, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at DEAN/ GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, 7900 Oxford Ave. (at Borbeck St.), with a Service to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilbur's memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars would be greatly appreciated.

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
