STEMPLEWICZ
WILLIAM A.
Age 65, of Rockledge, formerly of the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Devoted brother of John (Carol) Stemplewicz, Gerard (Louise) Stemplewicz, Mary Louise (Ron) Bogas, Judy (Randy) Moyer, and Barbara (Walter) Webb. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd. Huntingdon Valley. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. His Internment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be left at:
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019