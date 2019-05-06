Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
For more information about
WILLIAM STEMPLEWICZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM STEMPLEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. STEMPLEWICZ

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM A. STEMPLEWICZ Notice
STEMPLEWICZ
WILLIAM A.


Age 65, of Rockledge, formerly of the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Devoted brother of John (Carol) Stemplewicz, Gerard (Louise) Stemplewicz, Mary Louise (Ron) Bogas, Judy (Randy) Moyer, and Barbara (Walter) Webb. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd. Huntingdon Valley. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. His Internment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be left at:
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now