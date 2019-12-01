|
TAGUE
WILLIAM A.
On November 29, 2019 age 85 years of Southampton Estates and formerly of Glenside. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Joseph Tague and brother Joseph Tague Jr. Survived by his siblings Mary Jane O'Neill, Vincent J. Tague (Angela) and Suzanne Coleman (William). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Employee of Tague Lumber for over 40 years. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Tumor Foundation Luke O'Neill Family Fund, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017 or www.ctf.org would be appreciated.
