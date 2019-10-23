Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Services

Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave
Havertown, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave.
Havertown, PA
Resources
WILLIAM B. "DUFF" DUFFY

WILLIAM B. "DUFF" DUFFY Notice
DUFFY
WILLIAM B. "DUFF"


Age 94, of Havertown, PA, on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa A. "TC" (nee Hyland) Duffy; loving father of William E. "Biff" Duffy (Linda), Beth Ann Riordan (Michael), Ed Duffy (Maureen), Kerry Shawn Duffy, Terri Lynn Alizzi (John), Anita DeFrancesco (Frank) and Shannon Duffy (Ryan King); his 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was prede-ceased by his six siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and Saturday, 9:30 AM to 10:20 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave., Havertown, PA 19083, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
