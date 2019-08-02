Home

WILLIAM B. HEINSOHN

WILLIAM B. HEINSOHN Notice
HEINSOHN
WILLIAM B.
On July 27, 2019, age 90, of Bryn Mawr PA. Devoted father of Jean Heinsohn of Atlanta GA, William Heinsohn of Wilmington DE, and Katharine Heinsohn of Havertown PA. Also survived by his sister, 3 nieces and nephew, and 4 grand-children. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 A.M., in the Chapel of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr. Int. Great Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Malvern. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019
