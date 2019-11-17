Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WASHBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM B. WASHBURN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM B. WASHBURN Notice
WASHBURN
WILLIAM B.


An architect, died at 86 at The Hill at Whitemarsh on Nov. 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Lillian and Lindsley Washburn, a long-time loving companion of Quita Woodward Horan and a graduate of The Haverford School, Harvard College and the University of Pennsylvania where he received a degree in architecture. He designed his own house, a charming small structure on Sunrise Lane in Chestnut Hill, in which he lived for almost 45 years. He cherished Chestnut Hill and used his professional skills to advocate for its care and preservation and supported many organizations that shared that mission, including the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, where he served on its Advisory Board, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Chestnut Hill Community Association and Friends of Pastorius Park, Inc. Although reserved, Bill was a witty and enjoyable conversationalist with many loyal friends and was a member of many social clubs including the Philadelphia, Penn and Rittenhouse Clubs and Sunnybrook Golf Club. He was also a member of the Franklin Inn, St. Elmo and the PA Society of the Sons of the Revolution. Memorial gifts may be made to The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041 and to the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, 8708 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118. His friends plan a celebration of his life. Interment will be private.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -