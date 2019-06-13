Home

June 11, 2019, of Bryn Mawr. Beloved husband of the late Lois Greenberg (nee Nicholas); loving mother of Fran Greenberg and the late Wendy Greenberg. William, an engineer, was very intelligent and a good and loving husband and father. He never retired working up to his last days. Relatives and friends are invited to Grave-side Services, Friday, June 14, 10:00 A.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln High-way, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be held in the Community Room at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to (www.cancer.org).

Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
