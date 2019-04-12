|
KAUFMANN
WILLIAM C.
On April 9, 2019, age 92. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 50 years and is survived by his 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran of World War II and taught special education/ physical education for the School District of Philadelphia for 37 years. While teaching, he coached baseball, basketball and soccer. Several of his teams won City Championships. Bill was a graduate of Temple University and excelled at base-ball while a member of the Temple baseball team.
