Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
WILLIAM C. KAUFMANN

WILLIAM C. KAUFMANN Notice
KAUFMANN
WILLIAM C.


On April 9, 2019, age 92. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 50 years and is survived by his 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran of World War II and taught special education/ physical education for the School District of Philadelphia for 37 years. While teaching, he coached baseball, basketball and soccer. Several of his teams won City Championships. Bill was a graduate of Temple University and excelled at base-ball while a member of the Temple baseball team.
Memorial Services are being planned. Arr. by

BOCCO F.H., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
