McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
WILLIAM McCONAGHY
WILLIAM C. McCONAGHY Notice
McCONAGHY
WILLIAM C.


August 26, 2019, of Newtown Square, formerly of Villanova, PA. Beloved husband of Carol McConaghy (nee Hart). Devoted father of Erin M. O'Hara (David), John J. (Melissa), Christopher C. (Victoria) and Brian H. McConaghy. Dear Pop-Pop to Patrick, Peyton & Caroline O'Hara and Owen, Caitlin, Will, Crewe & Caiden McConaghy. Loving brother of Mary Elizabeth Gordon (Joseph), John K. McConaghy and the late Joan Keenan (late Bernard) and Sarann Peters (Late Russ). Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Fri. Aug. 30, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the University Campus, 800 Lancaster Ave., Villanova. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS, 66675-8516.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
