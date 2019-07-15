|
|
PAULL
WILLIAM C.
On July 11, 2019. Husband of Patricia Robinson. Brother of Sr. Evelyn Theresa Paull I.H.M., Kevin (Edith Jones), and the late George S. Jr (Janet). Uncle of Cristine, Maureen, George Brendan, and Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wed. 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10AM at Holy Cross Church, 148 E. Mt Airy Ave., Phila., PA. 19119. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions in William's name may be made to Camila Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355 or online at camilahall.org.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019