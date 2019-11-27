|
DOTY
WILLIAM CURTIS
79, of Warminster, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25th, 2019.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Betty (Carl) Doty, his daughters Susan Schrenk (Howard), Karen Bramble (Frank). He was the beloved Pop Pop to Rachael Forbes, Shawn Bramble (Aimee), and Caitlin George (Richard), and G-Pop to great grandchildren Isabella, Jaxson, William and Everly.
Bill was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church of Southampton, PA, where he served for many years in various positions, including the Deacon Board.
Bill had been a citizen soldier since the late 1950's. He entered the US Army and was deployed to Korea. Upon discharge he entered the Philadelphia Fire Department where he served for over forty years, rising through the rank to Battalion Chief. Bill served as the Senior City Official in charge of hazardous material response. In part of his desire to continue his service to his country and in part because of the extensive expertise he was gaining in the Fire Department, Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1973 as a Fire Investigator.
As an Officer in the Coast Guard Reserve with his civilian and military expertise in fire-fighting and hazardous spills mitigation, Bill was given special assignments, notably the Prince Williams Sound/ Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. During the Gulf War he supervised outloads of equipment at various ports including Philadelphia, Wilmington, DE, and Wilmington, NC. He was recalled from retirement as a full Commander for a tour of service at Coast Guard Headquarters where he performed planning and coordination functions related to various wartime activities.
Bill's Educational accomplish-ments include a BS Degree from Holy Family University, the College of Naval Command and the Staff Naval War College.
Bill's Military Awards include the CG Commendation Medal, the CG Achievement Medal with Operation Device and Gold Star, the CG Commandant Letter of Commendation Ribbon with Gold Star, the CG Unit Commendation with Operational Device and Gold Star, the CG Meritorious Unit Commendation with Operations Device and 2 Gold Stars, the CG Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon with 4 Gold Stars, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the CG Reserve Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Star, the CG Special Operations Ribbon with Bronze Star, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Silver Hour Glass and Bronze "M" Device, and several other Service Ribbons.
One of Bill's many delights was serving as President & Commander of the National Sojourners Benjamin Franklin Chapter. He was also a life member of The Reserve Officers Association of the United States.
Bill served as Past Master for St. Alban Lodge of the Philadelphia Masons.
Bill's Life Celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 at Bible Baptist Church of Southampton, 1717 Street Road, Southampton PA 18966. The family will have visitation at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: the above named church or Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, 1601 Valley Forge Road, Valley Forge PA 19482.
