WATERS
WILLIAM DAVID
Of Pitman, NJ, previously of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Viva E. Waters. Loving uncle of Estella and Melvin Pierce, Howard and Barbara Edwards, and John and Kaye Jackson. William is also survived by his loving grandnephew Ryan Pierce. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on March 20 from 9 to 10 A.M. at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt 73 and Evesham Rd. Marl-ton, NJ. The Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019