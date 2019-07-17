|
|
DePENA
WILLIAM, SR. "BILLY BONES"
July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Massaro). Devoted father of William Jr. "Billy Bones" (Tricia) DePena and Melissa (Michael Gallo) DePena. Pop- Pop of William "Billy" DePena, III. Brother of Barbara (Bob) Hoe and the late Don DePena. Brother-in-law of Lucille DePena. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9 A.M., at the Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot entrance on 10th Street), followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Stella Maris Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019