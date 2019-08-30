|
|
NAGLE
WILLIAM E.
On August 27, 2019. He was 86. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Nagle; father of William Nagle, Linda Henry, Steven Nagle, and Cynthia Segal (Glenn); grandfather of Charlene Richardson (Renee), Karalyn and Carla Henry, Steven Nagle, Mary Loeb, and Arielle and Justin Segal; great grandfather of Spencer Richardson; brother of the late Jean Nelson, the late Norton Ryne, and Margaret Singer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday from 9 A.M. and Funeral Service 10 A.M. at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St, Phila, PA 19111 www.sainttimothyfc.org. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019