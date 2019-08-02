Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM TERRY
WILLIAM E. TERRY

WILLIAM E. TERRY

WILLIAM E. TERRY Notice
TERRY
WILLIAM E.
Age 91, on July 30, 2019, of Ridley Park. Husband of the late Catherine T. Horn Terry Father of Patricia Snyder and William Terry. Stepfather of Cathy Eilinsfeld; grandfather of Jennifer, Henry, and Susan; great-grandfather of Lexie, Tyler, and the late Michael. Brother of Evelyn Maxwell and the late John Terry. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Monday, Aug. 5, at The Church of St Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park PA, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45 to 10;45 A.M. Int. Chester Rural Cem.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019
