ETSELL
WILLIAM
Of North Wildwood NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on May 26th, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Etsell. Loving father of Deborah Nusslein (the late John), William Etsell. Devoted grandfather of John, William, Shawn and Megan. Great-grand-father of Brianna, Damien, Malachi, Zoey, John, Isaac, Anthony, Charles and Zayden. Brother of John, Daniel and Mary. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate William's life on Tuesday, June 4th, at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. You may visit and comfort William's family during the Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. After the Viewing there will be a Prayer Service at 11 A.M. Burial to follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019