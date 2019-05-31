Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ETSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM ETSELL

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM ETSELL Notice
ETSELL
WILLIAM
Of North Wildwood NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on May 26th, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Etsell. Loving father of Deborah Nusslein (the late John), William Etsell. Devoted grandfather of John, William, Shawn and Megan. Great-grand-father of Brianna, Damien, Malachi, Zoey, John, Isaac, Anthony, Charles and Zayden. Brother of John, Daniel and Mary. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate William's life on Tuesday, June 4th, at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. You may visit and comfort William's family during the Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. After the Viewing there will be a Prayer Service at 11 A.M. Burial to follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now