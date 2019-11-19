Home

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
172 Main St.
Hingham, PA
WILLIAM EVANS MOORE


1940 - 2019
WILLIAM EVANS MOORE Notice
MOORE
WILLIAM EVANS


Age 79, of Collegeville, PA, on Nov. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Strunk Moore. Father of James M. (Marylynne) Moore, Jennifer (Brian) Brown and Michael Moore. Step-father of David W. Strunk. Brother of Pamela J. (Lawrence) Eckel and Douglas M. (Mary) Moore. Also survived by five grand-children and four nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 172 Main Street, Hingham, MA. 02043. Interment private. Memorial contributions to the , www.lung.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
