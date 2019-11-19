|
|
MOORE
WILLIAM EVANS
Age 79, of Collegeville, PA, on Nov. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Strunk Moore. Father of James M. (Marylynne) Moore, Jennifer (Brian) Brown and Michael Moore. Step-father of David W. Strunk. Brother of Pamela J. (Lawrence) Eckel and Douglas M. (Mary) Moore. Also survived by five grand-children and four nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 172 Main Street, Hingham, MA. 02043. Interment private. Memorial contributions to the , www.lung.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019