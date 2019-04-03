|
|
CONN
WILLIAM F. "BILL"
Passed away on April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with the love of his life by his side. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Walters); loving father of Joseph (Misty) Cockerill, William Conn, Brandon Conn; dearest Pop of Ryan, Joseph and Madison; devoted son of Irene Sokolis and the late William; brother of Debra Anne (Diane Hanson) Conn and Timothy (Marlene) Conn. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Relatives, friends, Employees of the Phila. School District, International Brotherhood of Fireman and Oilers Local 1201, Deptford Elks, and all Mummer's Associations are invited to his Viewing Thursday Eve, 6 to 9 P.M., and again on Friday, 8 to 10 A.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial Private. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Mummers Against Cancer, P.O. Box 45559, Phila., PA 19149.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019