he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Presentation BVM Church
240 Haverford Rd.
Wynnewood, PA
View Map
WILLIAM F. "MAX" HELM Notice
HELM
WILLIAM F. "MAX"


age 80, of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane (née Rhoads), his two children, Christyann and Shane (Christine), his three grandchildren, Nick, Natalie and Noelle, and his two sisters, Regina Amey and Robin Doran Robinson. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 8:00-9:15 AM at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike [cor. Lynn Blvd.], Upper Darby, PA 19082, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at Presentation BVM Church, 240 Haverford Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Online Condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019
