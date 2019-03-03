Home

Of Willow Grove, died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne G. (nee Garrity) Lotz and devoted father of Catherine Anne Boyle (Patrick) and Anne Lotz Voorhees (Jeremy). He is also survived by his 4 loving grand-children: Annabelle G., William L., and Brady P. Boyle, and Emma C. Voorhees, and his sister Barbara McFadden (Thomas). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd. Abington, PA 19001. His Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Eastern Center for Arts and Technology, 3075 Terwood Rd. Willow Grove, PA 19090.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
