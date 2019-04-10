Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
WILLIAM F. O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN
WILLIAM F.


Age 84, of West Chester PA, formerly of Paoli PA, on April 6, 2019. He was a 1952 graduate of West Catholic High School and he worked as an insurance broker. Beloved husband of Patricia R. (nee Cook) O'Brien; predeceased by his son, William F. O'Brien, Jr. and his siblings, Eleanor Rucker Clay and Francis W. O'Brien; also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, 10 to 11 A.M., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern PA 19355, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice, 795 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382, 610-431-9000.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
