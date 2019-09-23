|
RYAN
REVEREND WILLIAM F.
83, of Cherry Hill, on Sept. 21, 2019, Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Camden for 57 years. Brother of Sister Dolorine Marie Ryan, IHM, the late Jane Dietrich and the late John Ryan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., Sept. 25 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joachim Parish Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Family and friends are invited for Visitation in the church and prior to Mass from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private.
SPILKER F.H., Cape May
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019