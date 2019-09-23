Home

Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
REVEREND WILLIAM F. RYAN


1936 - 2019
REVEREND WILLIAM F. RYAN Notice
RYAN
REVEREND WILLIAM F.
83, of Cherry Hill, on Sept. 21, 2019, Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Camden for 57 years. Brother of Sister Dolorine Marie Ryan, IHM, the late Jane Dietrich and the late John Ryan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., Sept. 25 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joachim Parish Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Family and friends are invited for Visitation in the church and prior to Mass from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private.

SPILKER F.H., Cape May
www.spilkerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019
