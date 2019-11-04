Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
WILLIAM FISCH
WILLIAM "Bill" FISCH

FISCH
WILLIAM "Bill",
age 75, November 1, 2019. Loving husband of Mae (nee Sherman). Beloved father of Bill Fisch and Diane Fisch-Schulle. Pop of Amanda (James), Michael, Jennifer, and Brian. Great grandpop of Luca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 8-10:45 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME
215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
