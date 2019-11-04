|
FISCH
WILLIAM "Bill",
age 75, November 1, 2019. Loving husband of Mae (nee Sherman). Beloved father of Bill Fisch and Diane Fisch-Schulle. Pop of Amanda (James), Michael, Jennifer, and Brian. Great grandpop of Luca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 8-10:45 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019