Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Sts. Simon and Jude Church
Westtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MCGINNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM FRANCIS MCGINNIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM FRANCIS MCGINNIS Notice
MCGINNIS
WILLIAM FRANCIS


Age 93 of Westtown, PA, formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Jacqueline (nee Ariano), devoted father of Michael Neumann McGinnis, Esquire. Survived by his sister, Barbara Ann McWilliams. Son of the late Bernard A. and Agnes C. McGinnis. Preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Alice Bernard (Mary) McGinnis, IHM, and his brother, Bernard McGinnis. Bill was a US Navy Veteran of World War II. He had a long, successful career as a Manufacturer's Sales Representative in the Building Materials Industry. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Penn Oaks Golf Club, where he shot his age in his late 80s. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, September 7, 12:00 noon, at Sts. Simon and Jude Church in Westtown, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to either Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355, or The Hospice Unit at Coatesville VA Medical Center, Building 5, 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER 610-696-1181

WWW.DELLAFH.COM

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now