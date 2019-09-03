|
|
MCGINNIS
WILLIAM FRANCIS
Age 93 of Westtown, PA, formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Jacqueline (nee Ariano), devoted father of Michael Neumann McGinnis, Esquire. Survived by his sister, Barbara Ann McWilliams. Son of the late Bernard A. and Agnes C. McGinnis. Preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Alice Bernard (Mary) McGinnis, IHM, and his brother, Bernard McGinnis. Bill was a US Navy Veteran of World War II. He had a long, successful career as a Manufacturer's Sales Representative in the Building Materials Industry. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Penn Oaks Golf Club, where he shot his age in his late 80s. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, September 7, 12:00 noon, at Sts. Simon and Jude Church in Westtown, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to either Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355, or The Hospice Unit at Coatesville VA Medical Center, Building 5, 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER 610-696-1181
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019