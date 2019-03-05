HAHN

WILLIAM FREDERICK

95, of Devon, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wellington, West Chester, PA.

Bill was born on July 12, 1923 in Nazareth, PA. He attended a one room school house and graduated from Nazareth High School in 1940. At age 17, he traveled to San Diego where he worked building airplanes while also taking engineering classes at San Diego State University to meet the require-ments of becoming a Naval Aviator. With the start of WWII and Bill's dream of flying, he became a Naval Aviator (bomber and then fighter pilot) and flew many missions off the U.S.S. Benning-ton, ultimately receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. On March 1, 1945 he was shot down in the Pacific Ocean and was rescued to live and fight another day.

After the war, Bill attended Lehigh University on the GI Bill, graduating in 1949 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He began his working career in industrial sales with Fuller Company of Catasauqua, PA. He was based in Birmingham, AL where his four children were born. In 1960 he transferred to the main office of Fuller and settled in Bethlehem, PA. In 1968 he moved his family to Devon, PA and became President of PA Crusher Corp. in Broomall. He later served, until his retire-ment, as a Senior VP of the parent company Penn Virginia Corp.

Bill was active in many organizations, including, SAR, Boy Scouts of America (both sons became Eagle Scouts,) SCORE, Surrey Services, Union League (Lincoln Table,) Beta Theta Pi and his beloved Lehigh University. He enjoyed golf at Waynesborough Country Club. He and his wife Helen also enjoyed volunteering for Landmark, Powell House and the Devon Horse Show. Bill was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church for the past 50 years.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 50+ years, Helen McGuire Hahn, in 2006. For the past 11 years he has enjoyed the companionship of his life partner, Ernestine Foresman of Blacksburg, VA. Also surviving are 4 children; Dr. Patricia McConnell of Devon, William F. Hahn Jr. (Carol Lee) of Dallas, George McGuire Hahn (Caroline) of Malvern, and Susan Wilhelm (Dan) of Dallas; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

The following link provides a summary and video interview recounting his military experience - http://memory.loc. gov/diglib/vhp/story/loc.natlib.afc2001001.64468/

Bill was a mentor and friend to many, beloved by all.

Services to be held at Covenant United Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19355, Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Visitation/ Viewing from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. Burial services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to Surrey Services in Devon (www.surreyservices.org,) and Boy Scouts of America, Devon Troop 50

(www.devon50.org.) Arrs. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

