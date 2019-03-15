|
|
HAMILTON
WILLIAM H. "BONE"
Age 67, of Prospect Park, formerly of the Germantown section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019. William was predeceased by his parents, William and Blanche Hamilton.
His survivors include his wife of 43 years, Dorothy Hamilton; his children, Chris (Kim) Hamilton and Beth Hamilton-Becker (Brian); 3 grandchildren, Liam, Carley, and Brian William; and his sister, Marian Hammer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9 until 10:45 A.M., at the Church of St. Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood PA 19074, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Private.
www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019