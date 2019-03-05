KLEIN

Age 77, passed away at his home in Bala Cynwyd, PA, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1941 in Wilkes Barre, PA to Dr. Joseph Klein and Shirley Klein. He had one brother, Robert Klein (deceased).

Bill attended Wyoming Seminary and graduated from Wilkes College where he played squash and tennis. Bill went on to receive his law degrees from Dickinson Law School (JD) and Boston University (LLM). On July 11, 1965, he married Marjorie Berson. Together, they had two children, Jodi and Michael. Bill and Margie enjoyed traveling the world together as well as spending time with family and friends. Bill was a lawyer and CPA for over five decades, and a trusted advisor to his many clients. Somehow Bill found time to be there for everyone. Outside of his love of family and friends, he found the time to pursue his passions including sports, gardening and woodworking. Some of his favorite times were spent visiting his grandchildren, canoeing and kayaking on nearby lakes or taking in a Flyers or Phillies game. He was a role model for all who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Margie; daughter, Jodi; son Michael; son-in-law, Greg; daughter-in-law, Alicia and 5 grandchildren: Drew, Dillon, Peyton, Erin and Samantha. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, 10:30 A.M., at Har Zion Temple, at 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. Interment will follow at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer, PA.

