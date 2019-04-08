|
|
KOHLER
WILLIAM H. III
Age 90, of Mt. Laurel, NJ on Sat., April 6, 2019. Bill was an owner of Benash Liquors, in Cherry Hill, NJ. Survived by wife Patricia J. (nee Kammerer), son William H. Kohler, IV (Mary Beth), grandchildren, Billy & Carys, sister-in-law Marge & cousin Margie Marks, Predeceased by his brothers Ed & Tom. Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. on Thurs., April 11th at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, 402 Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Military Honors will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , P.O. Box, 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Memories and condolences at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019