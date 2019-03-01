REISSER

WILLIAM H.

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, 75, passed peacefully away. Better known as Uncle Billy, William was a devoted uncle, brother, friend and neighbor. Born in Philadelphia, William attended Lincoln High School before enlisting and serving two years in the United States Army. He received his high school diploma in the Army, and traveled through Europe during his tour.

William was passionate about his family, motorcycles, football, Dunkin Donuts coffee, and camel cigarettes. He was an avid motorcyclist, traveling the east coast, he was especially fond of touring routes with covered bridges. He worked many years for Sears, and was a trusted friend and colleague.

He is survied by his brothers: Michael J. Niemiec Jr. (MaryJoan), James Armitage (June); nieces and nephews: Michael J. Niemiec III (Katie), and great-niece Olivia, Corey Niemiec, Courtney Niemiec, Mary Beth Armitage, and Susan Armitage Lewis; Trudi Armitage-St. Marie (Dan); and cousin Andrea Geshan.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service 9:15 A.M., Monday, March 4, 2019, BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA. There will be a short Religious Service followed by Words of Remembrance. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William Reisser's name to Easter Seals: Online Giving Coordinator, 3975 Conshohocken Ave., Phila. PA 19131-5484.



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019