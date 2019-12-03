Home

WILLIAM ISAAC KATZ

December 1, 2019. 80 years old. Beloved husband of the late Debbi (Reiss), loving father of Sheri (Elliot), Kenneth, and Kristi (Mark), dear brother of Michael. Adored Gpop (Sydney, Jacob, Zoe, Alexa). Relatives and friends are invited to gather in a celebration of life at BEAVER HILL NORTH SOCIAL ROOM, 309 Florence Avenue, Jenkintown from 4 to 8 P.M., Thursday, December 5. Contributions in his honor can be made to KeystoneCare Homecare and Hospice.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
