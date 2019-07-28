|
|
BARNETT
WILLIAM J., SR. "BILL"
Age 80, of West Chester, PA on July 26, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Antoinette (Novak); son William (Roslyn); daughter Antoinette (Joseph); and grandchildren Zachary and Jessica Barnett and Brandon and Ryan Leboon; sisters Mary Breckenridge and Judy Barnett; and was prede-ceased by Dorothy Rubeck and Elizabeth Mooney.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St., West Chester, PA on Tues, July 30, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Route 54 (Hometown) Tamaqua, PA, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The (www.heart.org), or The Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME of West Chester, PA 610.696.1181 DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019