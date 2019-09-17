|
|
BARRETT
WILLIAM J., SR. "BILL"
On Sept. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Constance V. (nee Gallagher). Devoted father of Pamela A. (Charles T., Jr.) Kelly, Connie F. (Stephen J., Jr.) Baker, John T. (Samuel) Cordisco), Patty L. (William G., Jr.) Sheridan, and the late William J., Jr.; also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his evening Viewing Thursday, 7 to 9 P.M., at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts., and to morning Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9 A.M., at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to Pheo Para Alliance at
www.pheopara.org/donate
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019