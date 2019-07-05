|
|
BERSIN
WILLIAM J.
of Havertown, on July 2, 2019. He is the brother-in-law of Louis Spinelli; uncle of Deborah Spinelli, Tony Spinelli (Kathy), Annette Abo-Harb (Tarek), Louis Spinelli, Jr and Teri Blewett (Bob); also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 AM Wednesday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pius X Church, Lawrence Rd, Broomall. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019