Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BERSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. BERSIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. BERSIN Notice
BERSIN
WILLIAM J.
of Havertown, on July 2, 2019. He is the brother-in-law of Louis Spinelli; uncle of Deborah Spinelli, Tony Spinelli (Kathy), Annette Abo-Harb (Tarek), Louis Spinelli, Jr and Teri Blewett (Bob); also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 AM Wednesday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pius X Church, Lawrence Rd, Broomall. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now