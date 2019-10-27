Home

Age 88, of Chuluota FL, passed away at home on September 21, 2019. Bill was born in Philadel-phia PA, and lived there until moving to Seminole FL, in 1978. Loving husband and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (nee Merk) and son, Doug. Bill is survived by his daughter, Lynne Dickson; son, Bill Dickson Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Dickson; sister, Jackie Michael (Dave); grand-children, Kelly Byrne, Courtney Dixon (Sean), Will Dickson III (Amanda), great-grandchildren, Matthew Dixon, Brandon Dixon, and Quinn Dickson.
Bill started his career as a Missile Technician in the Army and retired as an electronics instruments Production Manager.
A Service, where Bill, Marilyn, and Doug will be interred, will be held in Oviedo FL, on February 1, 2020. Details will be available at a later date from his son, Bill Jr.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
