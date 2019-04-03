Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Captain USNR Ret. WILLIAM J. FLANAGAN SR.

Captain USNR Ret. WILLIAM J. FLANAGAN SR. Notice
FLANAGAN
WILLIAM J., SR.,
Captain USNR Ret.


formerly of NE Philadelphia and Maple Glen, PA on March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Flanagan (nee Perry). Devoted father of Mary Pat Thompson, William J. Jr. (Mary Jane), Kathleen Andre (Terry), Timothy J. (Kathleen) and the late Ellen Flanagan. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Friday 10:45 to 11:45 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002 followed by his Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Rite of Committal St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Joseph Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130.

FLUEHR FH 215-639-3130

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
