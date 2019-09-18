|
|
GIBBONS, M.D.
WILLIAM J.
On September 16, 2019, of Southampton. Beloved husband of Heidi Riesdorph Gibbons, DNP, CRNP; dearest father of Lisa Gibbons, Colleen Gibbons, Mary Kate Bockhorn (Marty), Brian Gibbons (Nicole); Heidi's children, Jeremy Wright, Melissa Miller (David); brother of Joseph A. Gibbons, Jr., Thomas F. Gibbons (Sheree), Margaret Mary Gottschalk (Bill) John G. Gibbons (Kimberly), Also survived by one dear grand-daughter, Rowan Gibbons.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewings, Friday evening, from 6 to 8 P.M., at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA, and at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, on Saturday morning, from 9:30 until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Development Office, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Code 982, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006; Alzheimer's Disease Assoc., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila, PA 19106; or Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave.; Phila. PA 19126.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019