Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. KELLY Notice
KELLY
WILLIAM J.


Age 87, of North Wildwood, NJ formerly of Philadelphia. Predeceased by his wife, Norma and his daughter, Marie. Survived by his daughters, Sharon McGuigan (Joe), Josie Gorman, Norma Campellone (Joe), Michele Giamboy (Rob) his sister, Mary Goodman, his brother, Francis Kelly, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a Viewing from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Graveside Service 11 A.M. and Internment Monday, September 23, 2019 at North Cedar Hill Cem., Phila. Pa. In lieu of flowers please make donations to S.O.C.S. of Wildwood,

NJ condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.