KELLY
WILLIAM J.
Age 87, of North Wildwood, NJ formerly of Philadelphia. Predeceased by his wife, Norma and his daughter, Marie. Survived by his daughters, Sharon McGuigan (Joe), Josie Gorman, Norma Campellone (Joe), Michele Giamboy (Rob) his sister, Mary Goodman, his brother, Francis Kelly, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a Viewing from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Graveside Service 11 A.M. and Internment Monday, September 23, 2019 at North Cedar Hill Cem., Phila. Pa. In lieu of flowers please make donations to S.O.C.S. of Wildwood,
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019