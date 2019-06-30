|
KREBS
WILLIAM J., JR. "BILL"
87 years, on May 2, 2019, in Sarasota FL. Preceded in death by parents, William and Kathryn (Thomas) Krebs. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Kathryn (Sakalosky), and his children, William M. (Melissa), Kenneth J. (Ada) and Diane Johnston (Daryl) and 5 grandchildren. He was born in Philadelphia and later lived in Cinnaminson and Stone Harbor NJ and Sarasota FL. Bill was a proud veteran of the USAF hav-ing served during the Korean conflict. A Mass in celebration of his life will be held on July 2, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, Avalon NJ. Interment is private.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019