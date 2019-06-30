Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KREBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILL" KREBS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILL" KREBS Jr. Notice
KREBS
WILLIAM J., JR. "BILL"
87 years, on May 2, 2019, in Sarasota FL. Preceded in death by parents, William and Kathryn (Thomas) Krebs. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Kathryn (Sakalosky), and his children, William M. (Melissa), Kenneth J. (Ada) and Diane Johnston (Daryl) and 5 grandchildren. He was born in Philadelphia and later lived in Cinnaminson and Stone Harbor NJ and Sarasota FL. Bill was a proud veteran of the USAF hav-ing served during the Korean conflict. A Mass in celebration of his life will be held on July 2, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, Avalon NJ. Interment is private.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.