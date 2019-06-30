McMAHON

WILLIAM J., JR.

78, of Ocean City, NJ passed away at his home after a brief battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Phila., PA to the late William J. and Margaret (nee Smyth) McMahon, Bill was a 1959 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Management from LaSalle College in 1965. Bill enjoyed a long career in the insurance industry, starting in the mail-room at General Accident in Philadelphia. Having always dreamed of living at the shore, Bill moved the family to Ocean City and purchased Chattin-Halliday Insurance Services, now the McMahon Insurance Agency. Bill worked tirelessly to grow the agency with integrity honesty. He was active in St. Augustine's Church having served in many capacities, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2560, Past President of Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, active in Marriage Encounter and teaching Pre-Cana and had served on the board of the Cape May County MUA. Bill enjoyed skiing, golfing, sailing and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sandy (nee Mary Sandra Bennis) and seven children: Colleen (Janalynn Jones), Maura (Robert Primus), Bridget (Tom Nealis), Billy (Anita), Michael (Danielle), Patrick (Kate) and Brian (Meghan) and 13 grandchildren: Conal, Ronan, Jake, Maggie, Fiona, Grace, Erin, Nora, Chloe, Cullen, Mairead, Claire and Diarmuid. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph of Deerfield Beach, FL; Margie Walker of Erie, PA; and Mary of Newark, DE; and brother-in-law, Paul Marshall of Phila., PA and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Resur-rection Cemetery, Clermont, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to either For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Founda-tion, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or Covenant House, 227 North So. Carolina Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019