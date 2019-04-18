|
|
MOORE
WILLIAM J.
Of Roxborough, April 15, 2019, age 84. Husband of Myrtle L. Moore, father of David (Nancy) and Paul (Deborah) Moore, brother of the late Margaret Drew; also survived by 8 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service Sunday, April 28, 2019, 7 P.M. at Leverington Presbyterian Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019