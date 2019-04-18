Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
WILLIAM J. MOORE

WILLIAM J. MOORE Notice
MOORE
WILLIAM J.
Of Roxborough, April 15, 2019, age 84. Husband of Myrtle L. Moore, father of David (Nancy) and Paul (Deborah) Moore, brother of the late Margaret Drew; also survived by 8 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service Sunday, April 28, 2019, 7 P.M. at Leverington Presbyterian Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019
