Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
WILLIAM J. NEWS

WILLIAM J. NEWS Notice
NEWS
WILLIAM J.
Passed on May 25, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Jane (nee Hall). Beloved father of William (Linda) News, Karen (Bill) Vitabile, Jeffrey (Shannon) News, William (Karen) Laman and Keith (Kristina) News. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Lori Murphy, Cas Loughlin, the late Peggy Steinberg and the late Debbie Fitzpatrick. Visitation Friday 9:30 - 11:15 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.


Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
