Passed on May 25, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Jane (nee Hall). Beloved father of William (Linda) News, Karen (Bill) Vitabile, Jeffrey (Shannon) News, William (Karen) Laman and Keith (Kristina) News. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Lori Murphy, Cas Loughlin, the late Peggy Steinberg and the late Debbie Fitzpatrick. Visitation Friday 9:30 - 11:15 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
