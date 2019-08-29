|
RICHARDS
WILLIAM J. "BILL"
88, husband of the late Carol L. (Sillers) Richards, passed away early on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living in East Norriton. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Hanlon) Richards.
He served in the U.S. Army 518 AAA Gun Battalion and was a retired executive from United Parcel Service.
Bill was an avid sports fan. He had season tickets for Penn State and Eagles Football and enjoyed watching all sports. Bill loved coaching his children in Little League and watching them compete in sports. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad, and spend-ing time with family. He loved to swim and had legendary pool parties. He was a long-time devoted member of Jefferson-ville Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher. He was well known for his generous nature, quick wit, and brilliant mind. He loved all animals, especially his two pugs, Newman and Bucky.
Surviving are his children, Pamela J. Bowman, wife of Gary, William J. Richards Jr., husband of Dolores, Michael P. Richards, husband of Alice and Kathleen A. Richards wife of Michael Romanosky; 5 grand-children and 5 great-grand-children. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 A.M., at Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church (1921 W. Main St., Norristown, PA 19403) with Rev. Dave Larkin officiat-ing. Burial will follow at Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10 to 11 A.M., at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersonville Presby-terian Church in Bill's name.
CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Ltd. (Royersford) is in charge of arrangements.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019