Age 72, March 22, 2019. Husband of Alice (nee Kahmar). Father of Allison Schaffer (Troy) and Kristine Robb. Pop-Pop of William Kramer, Thomas and Erin Schaffer. Preceded in death by his parents Francis and Esther, and brother Francis, Jr. (Margaret). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 10:30 to 12:15 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 12:30 P.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cem., 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to s Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington D.C., 20005.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019