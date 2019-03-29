|
ROGERS
WILLIAM J. JR. "BILL"
Age 72, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Taylor Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Marge" Rogers (nee Kissinger); step children Karen Knol (Todd) and their children Benjamin, Zachary, Jacob and Katherine; Christopher (Michele) and their children Mickey and Andi. Dear brother of George Rogers, Patricia Wayock (Thomas), Robert Rogers (Michelle) and Donna Cattin. Also survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Kissinger, brother-in-law Paul Kissinger (Tina) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:30 A.M. Int. will be held on Wednesday with Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Bill's name to the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019